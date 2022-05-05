Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Earth Day projects at Evergreen Academy Montessori Posted: May 5, 2022 14 In celebration of Earth Day, students at Evergreen Academy Montessori Preschool in Mountlake Terrace recently participated in various projects to learn how sustainability can protect the planet. (Photos courtesy Evergreen Montessori School)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.