Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Don’t hurt me – I’m a ladybug in waiting

We have all encountered the lucky ladybug landing on us at some point, but what about a baby ladybug?

If you see these strange little black and yellow creatures, don’t harm them; they’re ladybugs in waiting, so to speak. They are the aphid-eating larva stage of a gardener’s favorite little red beetle, followed by the pupae stage when the insect cocoons itself for its metamorphosis.

The ladybug emerges from the cocoon in its final form, with an armor shell and wings ready to patrol your garden for pests.

A special thank you to the Sno-Isle Bookmobile staff for the impromptu lesson and hand modeling.

— Photo and story by Rick Sinnett