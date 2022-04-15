Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Coyote sighting Posted: April 15, 2022 26 A coyote rests outside the fence line of Jennifer Welch’s property near the Lyon Creek trail in Mountlake Terrace. (Photos courtesy Jennifer Welch) Welch noted, “We’ve never had any issue and use the trail daily but also have never seen them this close.” The coyote stood up when Welch’s dog went outside but it remained for several hours afterward Wednesday before eventually leaving.
