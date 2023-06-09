Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Colorful playground

Colors are in place for the inclusive playground at Ballinger Park, which will be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges. The playground is expected to open once testing and inspections are completed.
— Photos by David Carlos
