Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Cheers to the weekend Posted: May 27, 2022 25 Daniel Phillips (left) and Sam Makman, who were both visiting the area during the extended holiday weekend, sipped some pints of beer in the sunshine Friday at the Hemlock State brewery’s outdoor patio. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Katherine (left), who declined to share her last name, and Cassandra Smith relax while finishing their beers after a family meal Friday evening in the outdoor patio section located at the Diamond Knot brewery.
