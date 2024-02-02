Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Chamber members enjoy after-hours networking

The Mountlake Terrace & Brier Chamber of Commerce hosted the January After Hours Networking Event on Tuesday at Baggus Little Asia restaurant, where the crowd of about 30 got information and heard updates regarding activities in the local business community.

Mountlake Terrace City Manager Jeff Niten noted several details about expectations for the coming months and years. One detail that got an immediate reaction was when Niten said that by 2044, the city’s population will be four times what it has been in the last 15 years.

Chamber President Justin Nygard noted the turnout with enthusiasm. The chamber has undergone a number of changes in recent years, but Nygard said the current evolution of the group is definitely a cause for celebration, as membership and involvement continue to increase.

The next networking event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27, with a location to be determined. For more information, visit www.mltbcc.org.