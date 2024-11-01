Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Celebrating Halloween at Cedar Plaza Posted: October 31, 2024 12 The staff at the Cedar Plaza QFC, Bartell Drugs and Ace Hardware dressed up for Halloween. David Carlos was there to take photos.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.