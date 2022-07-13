Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Catching the wind Posted: July 12, 2022 13 Photo: Windsurfers enjoy a warm day and a good breeze on Lake Ballinger Tuesday. (Photo by Dale Jeremiah) Windsurfers enjoy a warm day and a good breeze on Lake Ballinger Tuesday. (Photo by Dale Jeremiah)
