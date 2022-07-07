Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Boy Scouts pitch in with yard cleanup

Volunteers from Boy Scout Troop 312 in late June helped with yard cleanup duties in Mountlake Terrace.

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, a resident asked Troop 312 to assist in cleaning up an elderly neighbor’s overgrown yard. “The troop and its leaders, along with the neighbor, sprang into action on June 29 and tackled the overgrown property. The property owner was delighted to get assistance,” the city said.