Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Toe-tapping block party at Bethesda Lutheran Church

It was a toe-tapping Saturday at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace as the church threw its second annual Big Block Party.

The afternoon opened with live music by the Joy Street Quartet, with the band Yost set to follow in the evening. There were also game and craft activities for kids.

Root beer floats featuring Diamond Knot Root Beer were available for $5, with all proceeds benefiting the church’s work in the community, said Bethesda Pastor Heidi Fish.

During the afternoon, Fish joined others for swing dancing on the portable dance floor set up just for the occasion.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel