Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Bird’s eye view of Ballinger Park construction 2 hours ago 11 Progress continues on construction of a trail and accessible playground at Ballinger Park, with completion expected in the upcoming weeks. Learn more here. (Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)
