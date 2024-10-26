Scene in Mountlake Terrace: ‘Beetlejuice’ on display for Halloween

Photographer David Carlos and his wife drove around to look for the most over-the-top-Halloween house. They found this one at
at 39th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest — “meticulously fashioned and painstakingly detailed after the Beetlejuice movie,” Carlos said.
