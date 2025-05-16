Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park tree removal Posted: May 16, 2025 3 Photographer Dale Jeremiah observed these poplar trees being removed from Ballinger Park Thursday. New trees are also being planted in the park, funded by Sound Transit as part of a tree placement project related to light rail construction.
