Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park trail, playground taking shape

At Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace, a portion of a planned trail is already paved, and the outer wall bordering a new playground is evident in these photos taken Thursday, Sept. 22.
The playground will be more inclusive, allowing accessibility to children with disabilities and sensory challenges.
The trail will connect the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center to Lake Ballinger, the fishing pier and boat launch.
Both projects will be completed this fall.
— Photos by David Carlos
