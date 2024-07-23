Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park restoration, before and after Posted: July 23, 2024 18 BEFORE: Hall Creek Restoration Project, June 25, 2023 AFTER: Hall Creek Restoration Project, looking south, July 21, 2024 BEFORE: Hall Creek Restoration Project, June 25, 2023 AFTER: Hall Creek Restoration Project, looking south, July 21, 2024
