Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park lupine

Colorful swaths of riverbank lupine (Latin name: Lupinus rivularis) embellish the banks of Hall Creek in Lake Ballinger Park. This vigorous shrub is attractive to pollinators and its native habitat ranges from southwestern British Columbia to northern California.
— Photos by Clare McLean
