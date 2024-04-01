Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park construction overview — March 31, 2024

David Carlos on June 25 began taking weekly photographs via drone to capture the progress of the fish and wildlife restoration project at Ballinger Park.

And here’s the latest video:

The $5.5 million project aims to transform Ballinger Park into a natural area with wetlands, riparian corridors, natural vegetation, habitat for birds, fish, turtles and amphibians — and hopefully someday to support salmon runs.

A partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace, the project includes planting of more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs, redirecting Hall Creek to a new, more-stable channel, and constructing boardwalks, trails and footpaths.

You can read more about the project here.

Our thanks to City of Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed for captioning the photos.