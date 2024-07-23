Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ballinger Park construction overview — July 21, 2024

David Carlos is now taking monthly photographs and video via drone to capture the progress of the fish and wildlife restoration project at Ballinger Park. A partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace, the project includes planting of more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs, redirecting Hall Creek to a new, more-stable channel, and constructing boardwalks, trails and footpaths.

Here’s the latest video: