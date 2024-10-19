Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Any body home?

Posted: October 18, 2024 18


Make no bones about it. This skeleton house on 48th Avenue West and 224th Place Southwest in Mountlake Terrace has it all — from head to toe.

I’m not trying to be humerus, and I’m not out to fibia. I bet none of these bone heads are numbskulls. They may even have passed the lumbar exam.

Well I better go. I have to practice my trom-bone lessons.

Happy Halloween, every…body!

— Story and photos by David Carlos