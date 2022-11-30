Scene in Mountlake Terrace: After the snow and wind Posted: November 30, 2022 26 A tree branch fell on a truck, 55th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest. A snowy spiral pattern at a parking lot at 56th Aveneu West and 232nd Street Southwest. Looking west on 236th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West. Looking west near 55th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest. Shoveling in shorts. The holiday tree ready for the Dec. 3 tree lighting ceremony at Jerry Smith Plaza. — Photos taken Wednesday by David Carlos
