Scene in Mountlake Terrace: A tree honoring Ken Courtmanch

A crabapple tree now blooms outside Mountlake Terrace City Hall, planted in honor of longtime Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, who retired in 2024. The tree was donated by the city’s Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee “in grateful appreciation” to Courtmanch “for his 38 years of keeping our parks thriving.”
