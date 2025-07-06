Scene in Mountlake Terrace: A Jaguar in the wild

I see this car driving around town all the time. Today I had a chance to talk to its owner, Kent, at a gas station.

He said it’s a 1954 Jaguar XK120. Per an online search, here’s the description:

“The XK120 was Jaguar’s first post-war sports car and became an instant icon due to its speed (120 mph top speed, hence the name) and elegant design. This one is a roadster version, which was the purest and most popular variant.”

Kent said his dad gave him a ride on it when he was 5 years old. He told his dad, “Someday I’m gonna have this car.” And he did.

Recently, he gave it a frame-up restoration, which took four years.

I said it’s nice that he drives it around all the time. “I drive it as often as I can,” he said. “It’s like the Mona Lisa. You don’t keep it hidden in the basement only to take it out once a year.”