Scene in Mountlake Terrace: 13 years ago, there was snow Posted: November 23, 2023 7 56th Avenue West Espresso Break The Red Onion restaurant Calvary Tabernacle Church David Carlos sent these photos of the snowy weather in Mountlake Terrace, which he took 13 years ago — on Nov. 23, 2010.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.