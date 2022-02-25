Scene in MLT: Where’s my cape?

Photographer David Carlos spotted this 954 Jaguar XK120 convertible at the Mountlake Terrace Cedar Plaza Friday morning.”Something an enigmatic billionaire who doubles as a crime fighter at night would drive,” he says.
