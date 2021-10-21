Scene in MLT: Wheeling along

This little dude couldn’t decide if he should follow his owner or come to me.

When I lowered my phone to take his picture, he scampered over.

Me to owner: “What breed is he?”

Owner: “He’s a French Bulldog.”

By this time, the dog was getting really close to my leg.

Me: “Are they friendly?”

Owner: “Oh, very friendly.”

Me pointing to the wheelchair. “What happened?”

Owner: “He had spinal problems and needed surgery. He’s been getting around like that for two years.”

Me: “And he has adapted very well. What’s his name?”

Owner: “Vido.”

Yep, that’s one name that goes with that face.

— Story and photos by David Carlos