Scene in MLT: Wheeling along

This little dude couldn’t decide if he should follow his owner or come to me.
When I lowered my phone to take his picture, he scampered over.
Me to owner: “What breed is he?”
Owner: “He’s a French Bulldog.”
By this time, the dog was getting really close to my leg.
Me: “Are they friendly?”
Owner: “Oh, very friendly.”
Me pointing to the wheelchair. “What happened?”
Owner: “He had spinal problems and needed surgery. He’s been getting around like that for two years.”
Me: “And he has adapted very well. What’s his name?”
Owner: “Vido.”
Yep, that’s one name that goes with that face.
— Story and photos by David Carlos
