Scene in MLT: WAGRO Foundation, Mazatlan Restaurant distribute free food, face masks

In collaboration with Mazatlan Restaurant, the WAGRO Foundation distributed free food and face masks over the weekend to hundreds of Snohomish and King County residents.

A steady flow of vehicle made its way through the Mazatlan Restaurant parking lot Saturday to receive free boxes of produce, bread and orange juice. More than 20,000 pounds of food donated by Farmer Frog and Viveros Logistics was distributed Saturday to 300 families. The foundation also gave out more than 6,000 face masks.

The WAGRO Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to break down barriers to education for Latinos in Washington and Guerrero, Mexico. Founder Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said the organization partnered with Mazatlan because its location bordered both counties, and it provided more equitable access to the pick-up site.

This is not the first time Mazatlan has partnered with the foundation. Recently, WAGRO has been working with the Lynnwood Food Bank to expand services to community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restaurant has donated lunch to food bank volunteers.

Volunteers for the event were provided by Xtreme Couture GI Foundation.

–Photos by Cody Sexton