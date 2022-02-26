Scene in MLT: Union outreach Posted: February 26, 2022 13 The Edmonds Classified Support Staff Executive Board held an outreach event on Feb. 25 for Edmonds School District classified support staff/paraeducators to help inform them about the public school employee union’s bargaining efforts on a new contract. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Friday’s meet-and-greet event in the parking lot at Mountlake Terrace High School included snacks and a raffle to win prizes.
