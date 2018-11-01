Scene in MLT: Trunk R Treat 2018 photo gallery

1 of 11

Dinosaurs, witches, super heroes and skeletons were among the creatively-dressed children and adults roaming the streets of Mountlake Terrace Halloween night, as the 10th annual Trunk R Treat event drew hundreds to 56th Avenue West.

Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Business Association, Trunk R Treat offers the community a safe and family-friendly trick or treat adventure, with decorated vehicles — sponsored by local businesses and community organizations — featuring trunks full of candy.

— Photos by Teresa Wippel