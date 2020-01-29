Scene in MLT: Trees cleared near MLT Transit Center for future temporary parking lot

Crews have been working to remove trees and vegetation to make room for a temporary commuter parking lot near the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

The 2.5-acre space — located east of the transit center near 59th Place West — will serve as a temporary location for parking during light rail construction. The former commuter lot across from the transit center parking garage is now being used for construction staging. Until the space is ready, transit center parking has been temporarily located at the former Roger’s Market site.

After the light rail station is complete, the property will be available for transit-oriented development, with zoning up to 12 stories.

— Photo by Cody Sexton