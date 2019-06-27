Scene in MLT: Townhomes on the way

1 of 2

Crews began demolition of two vacant houses at the northwest corner of 240th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace this week in preparation for the construction of 19 townhomes at the site.

According to the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, plans for the half-acre site call for the construction of three, three-story buildings consisting of 19 townhomes with rooftop decks and garages with access from an alley off of 240th Street Southwest.

The Solana Townhomes, to be built by Landsverk Quality Homes in Lynnwood, has been in the works since 2016.