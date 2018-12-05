Scene in MLT: Town Center Plan open house draws crowd

Nearly 60 people attended an open house Dec. 4 on the City of Mountlake Terrace draft Town Center Plan. City staff shared a brief presentation and attendees viewed displays and discussed their thoughts about the plan.

“Gathering places, restaurants and entertainment topped the list of things people want to see in their vision of a new Town Center,” said Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn.

The city’s volunteer Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force has been meeting since April as part of the process to update the city’s Town Center Plan. The task force will meet Wednesday, Dec. 12 to further discuss the draft plan and review comments from the open house prior to forwarding the plan to the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission and City Council.

The city council will hold a special joint meeting Dec. 17 with the task force and planning commission at the Mountlake Terrace Library beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss recommended updates. Then, beginning in January 2019, the planning commission will begin holding work/study sessions followed by public hearings for additional input from the community. The Planning Commission will forward a recommendation on the plan for review and planned adoption by the city council.

For more information or questions about the Economic Vitality and Town Center planning process, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/1936 or contact Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn at [email protected] or Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton at [email protected] or 425-744-6209.