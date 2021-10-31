Scene in MLT: Tiger painting comes to life Posted: October 31, 2021 32 Tattoo artist Matt Beacham works on completing a painting that will be displayed as a sign at the Project Tattoo Studio in Mountlake Terrace. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Beacham said that he’d been busy with the painting on and off over the past few weeks, working between tattoo appointments.
