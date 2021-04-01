Scene in MLT: The gift of flowers Posted: March 31, 2021 20 Mountlake Terrace resident Jessica Cottrill offered free daffodils to the community by posting this photo on social media. She noted that when she placed the flowers at the end of her driveway at 51st Avenue West and 232nd Street Southwest, “they naturally fell into the shape of a heart.” Many families stopped by for daffodils, and “one mom said that she was going to have her kids take flowers to their teachers,” she said. “I never would have thought that putting flowers out on the driveway would have brought so much joy to so many people.” (Photo courtesy Jessica Cottrill)
