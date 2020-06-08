Scene in MLT: Terrace Park community demonstration supports Black lives

Community members gathered along 56th Avenue West Sunday to hold a demonstration, sponsored by Terrace Park school teachers, supporting Black lives.

Drivers honked while demonstrators waved signs showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Terrace Park Elementary teachers organized the event, which was held near the ballfields on 232nd Street Southwest.

“As community members, we cannot afford to stay silent and watch what’s happening in the world,” said Terrace Park teacher Mariam Yahya. “We want to model for our students (and) our communities that we need speak out. We need to stand together and show solidarity.”

