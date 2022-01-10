Scene in MLT: Sunny Sunday over Lake Ballinger Posted: January 9, 2022 3 Photo: A bird's eye view of Edmount Island, located iin the middle of Lake Ballinger. Lake Ballinger’s new fishing pier. Lake Ballinger’s new boat launch A bird’s eye view of Edmount Island, located iin the middle of Lake Ballinger. — Photos taken Sunday by David Carlos
