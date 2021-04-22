Scene in MLT: Sun and fun on Lake Ballinger 25 mins ago 5 Wednesday’s warm weather brought people out to Lake Ballinger for water activities including fishing and kayaking. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Climbing into a newly purchased boat, Janna (left) and Isabella Fornia of Mountlake Terrace prepare for their maiden voyage on Lake Ballinger. Paddle boarding at a relaxed pace across Lake Ballinger on a sunny spring afternoon. Wardie Faddoui, Marita (middle) and Lémon Faragalla (right) enjoy a picnic of chicken, french fries and salad in the shade at Lake Ballinger Park.
