Scene in MLT: Sledding fun Posted: January 1, 2022 12 John Culver went sledding near the playground at Terrace Creek Park for about an hour Dec. 30. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Lindsey Smith glides down a hillside at the park Thursday. Members of this family, who preferred not to be identified by name, also enjoyed some late afternoon sledding.Thursday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.