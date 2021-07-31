Scene in MLT: Rolling into the weekend Posted: July 30, 2021 10 Caitlin Smith of Mountlake Terrace practices roller skating Friday, July 30 in the parking lot where Roger’s Market Place was formerly located. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Smith said she recently started roller skating during the pandemic as a hobby and way to get exercise.
