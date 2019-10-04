Scene in MLT: Robots take over the 41st Arts at the Terrace Show

Robots are the unofficial theme of the 41st Annual Arts at the Terrace Art Show featured at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

This year’s show includes 347 pieces by 145 artists. Paintings, prints and drawings are displayed in the library’s large meeting room, as well as calligraphy and miniature artworks. The library’s small meeting room features photography. Many of this year’s photography entries involve nature and floral subjects.

Lining the shelves of the lobby’s display case are the 3D and artisan works. This year’s show features seven robot-themed works, including a piece that can be used as a phone charger.

This year’s judges included William G. Hook for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures. Mel Curtis for photography, Michael Magrath for 3-dimensional and artisans’ works and Dewey Henderson for calligraphy.

This year’s “Best of Show,” sponsored by the McMahan License Agency, was awarded to Masako Thrower for a painting entitled “A Moment.” Mary Schossow Schumaker received the Commissioners Choice Award for her painting, “Indy 500 Series.”

Award winners in the Paintings, Prints and Drawings category included Jerry Steffen Jr. for “Mountlake Terrace School Bus” (1st Place), Barbara Freeman for “Harmony” (2nd Place) and Masako Thrower for “Three Ring Circus 1” (3rd Place).

Award winners for Photography were John Armstrong for “Walk This Way” (1st Place), Janet Graham for “Waiting for the Tide” (2nd Place) and Bob Sears for “Waiting for the #372” (3rd Place).

Award winners for Artisan Works were Sam Scott for “Black and White Vase with Hand Built Neck” (1st Place), Ginger Gray for “Basket with Handles” (2nd Place) and Wing Leong for “Sparrows with Snowy Bamboo” (3rd Place).

Award winners for 3-Dimensional were Mike O’Day for “Phineas Finch” (1st Place), Lynn Garka for “Nonpareil” (2nd Place) and Renee Roberts for “Windswept” (3rd Place).

Miniatures award winners were Lyla Jacobson for “Tones of Violet” (1st Place), Doreen Koch Allen for “Harvest Jewels” (2nd Place) and Gail Martinez for “Dragon Zen” (3rd Place).

Write On Calligraphers award winners were Suzie Beringer for “Star Dancing” (1st Place) Kathy Barker for “Kindness” (2nd Place) and Suzie Beringer for “Light of the Moon Version 1” (3rd Place).

The Artists and Craftsman Supply Merit Award winner was Kerry Clavadetscher. The Dick Blick Merit Award went to Teresa Vatter and the Kenmore Camera Award went to Henry Heerschap. The Adrian Earl Johnson Award (Unfinished Business) went to Lynn Greenup.

Honorable Mention Awards were received by Michele Yanow, Kate Rose Johnson, Mary Schossow Schumaker, Denny Driver, Lena Leitzke, Nancy Wojtowicz, Marie Baker, Henry Heerschap, Deborah Giannini, Lori Knight, Laura Blaine, Maura Freeman, Rick Holst and Mark Seeger.

The show is free and open to the public and will run through Oct. 5. All art pieces are available for sale.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton