Scene in MLT: Roadside blooms 2 hours ago 15 Kia Yang prepares flowers for sale. Yang has a drive-up flower stand outside her residence in Mountlake Terrace. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The flower stand is open daily at the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West. It operates on an honor system and has a variety of methods listed for payment.
