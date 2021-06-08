Scene in MLT: Ribbon cut for Thai Family Restaurant

City officials and the Mountlake Terrace Business Association helped the owners of Thai Family Restaurant cut the ribbon Monday to celebrate the opening of their new restaurant.

Thai Family is located in the shopping center with the new Safeway/former Albertsons, at 21005 44th Avenue West #101, facing 44th Avenue at the end of the complex.

Owner Zack Jingjit, a Mountlake Terrace resident, said their menu consists of traditional Thai food recipes developed by his family. When he was younger, Zach attended Mountlake Terrace High School for a year and later moved to Thailand where he met his wife, May.

You can visit their website at www.thaifamilywa.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. You can reach them at 425-582-7305 or via email at thaifamilywa@gmail.com.

