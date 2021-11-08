Scene in MLT: Rhythms of capoeira Posted: November 7, 2021 12 Brando Nnadi (center) teaches students capoeira techniques at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Friday, Nov. 5. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Capoeira is a rhythm-based Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music along with constant motion to deliver defensive moves, kicks, leg sweeps and various types of strikes. Zachai, who did not wish to share his last name, said he enjoys that capoeira “is a good exercise and it’s fun overall.” He added that it leaves him feeling more energized after class rather than being tired. Abraxas Steinhagen practices an avoid. Capoeira defensive techniques emphasize the use of evasive maneuvers. Nnadi demonstrates a handstand to the class.
