Scene in MLT: Pooch party pooper

Seen at the Mountlake Terrace high school track: This plastic pooch doesn’t bark or bite, but it does…hound…away geese.

According to the manufacturer’s website: “Place our dog decoys in the area where geese are unwanted. The geese see the dogs as a threat and will not come back as long as the dog silhouettes are in place. A slight breeze will cause the dogs to move and make them appear real, frightening the geese away. No more goose poop everywhere…in the lawn…on your shoes…or on the sidewalks.”

And it seems to work: There were zero geese in the entire field. Only a few crows; which isn’t…caws…for concern.

— Story and photos by David Carlos