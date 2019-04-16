Scene in MLT: Police promotions, celebration of WellCity Award at city council meeting

1 of 4

It was an evening of celebrations at Monday night’s Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting. The council watched as Pat Lowe was sworn in as the police department’s new commander, replacing the just-retired Commander Doug Hansen, and Justin Mettler was promoted to sergeant.

In addition, city staff joined the council for a photo opportunity to celebrate the city’s recent WellCity Award from the Association of Washington Cities in honor of its dedication to promoting employee health.

In addition to the added benefits of a healthier workplace, the city will receive a 2 percent discount on medical premiums in 2019. The lower premiums translate into a substantial cost savings in the city’s budget that benefits both the employees and taxpayers, the city said.