Scene in MLT: Playoff baseball Posted: June 12, 2021 35 Brewers players practice before their June 11 playoff game against the Mariners in the Mustang division of MTYAA Baseball. Mariners coach Joel Fingeroot gathers his players before the game. Zack Unrein gets ready to call balls and strikes as the umpire for Friday night’s game. The Brewers took part in warmups ahead of their playoff game Friday. A player from the Mariners crosses home plate while the Brewers catcher waits for a throw during first-inning action. Levi Blocher plays catch while getting ready for Friday’s game at Forest Crest Playfield. Brewers coach Caleb White chalks the batter’s boxes in preparation for the game.
