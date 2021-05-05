Scene in MLT: Owl about that

Brianna Thompson shared this photo of a barred owl, taken in Mountlake Terrace earlier this week around 9 p.m. “We heard it right outside our window and it sounded closer than normal. (We hear them occasionally, maybe since we live close to Candy Cane Park),” she said. Leaning to look out the window, she spotted two silhouettes of owls on the wire under the street light, but by the time she got outside, just one was left. “Shortly after this photo was taken he flew away to catch his prey…we heard a short squeal then silence,” she said.