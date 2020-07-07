Scene in MLT: Overview of light rail construction Posted: July 6, 2020 12 Looking south at the light rail project at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. (Photos by David Carlos) Looking north at the light rail project. Looking north at the light rail project at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. Looking west at the light rail project at the I-5 south entrance, 220th Street Southwest. Looking north at light rail construction on the west side of Interstate 5 at 220th Street Southwest. The temporary city hall is in the center.