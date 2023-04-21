Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Newly launched chamber, Economic Alliance, city celebrate partnership

The City of Mountlake Terrace, the Mountlake Terrace/Brier Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) celebrated their new partnership with a kickoff Wednesday night at Diamond Knot Brewpub in Mountlake Terrace.

About 45 people attended the gathering, which included business leaders and elected officials.

The partnership brings together the EASC — the largest regional chamber and economic development organization in Snohomish County — and the city to provide a business-friendly environment where companies can thrive.

As part of the partnership, funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars, EASC will provide a dedicated part-time staff member to provide chamber services and coordinate economic development activities in Mountlake Terrace. This includes the management of a community coordinating meeting bringing together all Mountlake Terrace nonprofits and service organizations, as well as the Edmonds School District, service clubs, food banks, Boys & Girls Club, faith-based groups, and business leaders.

You can learn more about membership in the Mountlake Terrace and Brier Chamber of Commerce here.