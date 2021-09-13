Scene in MLT: New tower dots the skyline Posted: September 13, 2021 19 A new 190-foot telecommunications tower was erected next to the the city’s 135-foot water tank last week at Jack Long Park. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The tower, known as a monopole, allows for cellphone carriers’ antennas and related equipment to be moved from its previous location on the water tower, which will also make it easier to conduct maintenance on the water tank. The city will draw revenue from the related leases on the monopole.
