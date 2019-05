You may have noticed that the Mountlake Terrace ballot drop box has been relocated. After consulting with Snohomish County Elections, the City of Mountlake Terrace moved it from the northeast end of the Civic Campus property to the southwest corner — between the police station and the library. This will make room for construction of the new city hall and police station, with groundbreaking expected this fall. (Photo by Teresa Wippel)

